24,035 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Bought by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,035 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in VMware by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,019 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VMware by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in VMware by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.48. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $121.78 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

