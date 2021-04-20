26,020 Shares in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Acquired by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Criteo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.53.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,365 shares of company stock worth $147,845. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. 26,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,429. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

