2,700 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FSLR. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

