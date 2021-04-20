2,791,354 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,791,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after buying an additional 419,557 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 267,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 142,550 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.