292,448 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 292,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,000. H&R Block accounts for about 1.8% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of H&R Block at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in H&R Block by 122.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in H&R Block by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HRB stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

