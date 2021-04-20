300 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after buying an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after buying an additional 351,859 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $185.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

