30,861 Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHJ. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 73,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,212,000.

Shares of SCHJ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.09. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,366. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

