$32.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to post $32.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.99 billion and the lowest is $31.96 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $31.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $133.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.92 billion to $136.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $135.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.11 billion to $139.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,829,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $241.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

