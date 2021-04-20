$33.68 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post $33.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.25 million to $34.10 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $31.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $134.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $137.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $138.42 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $143.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

UBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $727.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $5,109,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

