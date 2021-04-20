373,724 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Acquired by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 373,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 89,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 107,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 400,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,905. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.