3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Argus upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.82.

MMM stock opened at $198.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $199.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

