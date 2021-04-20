3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $187.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

3M (NYSE:MMM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.87. The stock had a trading volume of 84,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,283. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $199.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.