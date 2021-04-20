$4.03 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce $4.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.12 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $16.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.31 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSE:WCC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.21. The company had a trading volume of 301,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $95.19.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

