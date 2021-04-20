40,971 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

CARR opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.