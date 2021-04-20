4,147 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Purchased by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 629,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,406,000 after purchasing an additional 608,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,566,000 after purchasing an additional 325,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 251,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,853,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 54,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,889. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $57.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90.

