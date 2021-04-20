4,371 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ConocoPhillips at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

