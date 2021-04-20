$481.66 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce $481.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $468.60 million and the highest is $488.10 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $477.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,753,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,405. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

