$5.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will report sales of $5.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.82 billion. Flex posted sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $23.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.67 billion to $23.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $25.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. Flex has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

