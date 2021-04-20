$5.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post $5.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.95 billion. Nokia posted sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $26.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $26.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NOK opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

