507 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RFG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $227.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.38. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $118.46 and a 12 month high of $234.48.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

