515,900 Shares in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 515,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BIOLASE by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the period. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. BIOLASE, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.98.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIOL. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.15 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

