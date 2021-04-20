58,343 Shares in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $452,000.

LUNG stock opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.14. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,895 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at $173,881,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 684,797 shares of company stock valued at $29,900,279 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have commented on LUNG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

