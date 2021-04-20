$611.35 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to announce $611.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $572.30 million to $650.40 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $351.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.40 million.

OSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,618 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Overstock.com by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 394,969 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in Overstock.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

