$650.00 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce sales of $650.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $649.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $650.40 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $535.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.71. 311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.97. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

