$785.13 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce $785.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $765.00 million and the highest is $803.17 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $721.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

ATR traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $150.42. 190,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.64. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $99.11 and a 52-week high of $150.75. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.