89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $169,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $148,120.00.

ETNB stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $505.03 million and a PE ratio of -5.01.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.24. On average, equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of 89bio by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 89bio by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETNB shares. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

