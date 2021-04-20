9,179 Shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

