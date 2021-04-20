A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $154,138 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 38,746 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 886.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 117,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,434 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. 7,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,233. The stock has a market cap of $685.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

