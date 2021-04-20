ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 25 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 35 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 25.96.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

