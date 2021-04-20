Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of ANF stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 61.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $3,278,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $8,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.