Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Receives Underperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ACAZF stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.9135 dividend. This is a boost from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 6.04%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.