AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 21,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,568,375. The company has a market capitalization of $139.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 801,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 271.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

