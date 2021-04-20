Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Announces Earnings Results

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded down $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. 2,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.27. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Acme United alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

In other news, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $73,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $747,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.