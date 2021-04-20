Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Company Profile

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited operates as a formwork and scaffolding company in Australia. It is involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, including Acrowform aluminium panels; GASS table forms; super cuplok; and conventional systems; and scaffold equipment comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, surelock scaffolding, and Acrowskaf scaffolding products.

