Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Boosted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $806,508,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.48.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

