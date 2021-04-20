Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Activision’s top line is expected to benefit from an expanding user base of Call of Duty (COD), Hearthstone, World of Warcraft and King’s franchises. This is expected to boost in-games spending, thereby driving net bookings and top-line growth in the near term. Additionally, the success of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, which has become the fastest-selling PC game, is a key catalyst. Further, growing popularity of Call of Duty Mobile and e-sports initiatives is expected to drive the top line in the near term. Moreover, upcoming launch of Diablo II: Resurrected is expected to boost top-line growth. However, Activision shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Intensifying competition from the likes of Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga and Nintendo is a headwind.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.93.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.40. The stock had a trading volume of 108,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

