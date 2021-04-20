Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 115 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,401 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average is $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $101.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.09.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.