Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $416.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.92 and a 1-year high of $419.48.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.