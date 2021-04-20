Aditus (ADI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $279,875.75

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Aditus has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Aditus has a market capitalization of $279,875.75 and $117,031.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aditus coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00066326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00089395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.00641208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00043191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

