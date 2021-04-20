AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Appian were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN stock opened at $125.87 on Tuesday. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.18.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Insiders sold 241,174 shares of company stock worth $58,006,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.