AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 256.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKG. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,791,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2,066.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 154,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.68. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $115.15.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.