AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.14 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

