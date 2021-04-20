AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 132.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

PKW stock opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $49.64 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

