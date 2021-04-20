Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 945 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $215.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.