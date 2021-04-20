Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. Synopsys accounts for about 1.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,573 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 519,161 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,968,000 after acquiring an additional 245,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,997,000 after acquiring an additional 218,553 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $247.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.25 and its 200-day moving average is $244.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.86 and a 52 week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

