Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 301 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Shares of DE stock opened at $378.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

