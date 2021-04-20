Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$125.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$140.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.00.

Shares of AEM traded up C$1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$84.26. 475,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,205. The stock has a market cap of C$20.53 billion and a PE ratio of 31.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.48. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$69.14 and a 12 month high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$74.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,587.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,428,280. Insiders bought 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658 in the last 90 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

