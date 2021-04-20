Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Mizuho

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Agree Realty stock opened at $68.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.52. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Presima Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,311,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

