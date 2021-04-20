Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Trading 2.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) shares traded up 2.9% on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $73.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Agree Realty traded as high as $70.97 and last traded at $70.85. 8,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 702,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.86.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

About Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.