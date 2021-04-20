Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $284.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.41 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

